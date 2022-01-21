Kim Kardashian Is Pretty in Pink Sports Bra and Leggings With Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers for Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian is ending the week in a cozy and cute outfit. On Friday, the Skims shapewear mogul took to Instagram to share a series of new photos. Kardashian seems to be enjoying her tropical getaway as she posed in a baby pink two-piece set. Her sporty ensemble included a stretchy sports bra that was complete with one thick strap and one thin strap.

The 41-year-old socialite paired her top with pink high-waist leggings from Bo+Tee. The Bo+Tee Seamless Full Length Leggings are a workout staple. The classic style includes a supple fit and maximum support that will provide you with all the energy you need while you train. She pulled her dark brown tresses back into a ponytail and complemented her look with neutral nails and soft glam.

The “PAW Patrol” actress slipped into a pair of Nike Air Max 95 OG “Pink Foam” sneakers. The silhouette features pastel accents. The shoe’s upper is built with a mix of mesh and suede and a gradient finish on the layered side wall. The eyelets and branding add color in Pink Foam, while underfoot, the black foam midsole houses visible Max Air in the forefoot and heel for cushioning. The footwear favorite retails for $275 on StockX.

The reality star has one of the most pleasing fashion aesthetics. She is undeniably a trendsetter as she continues to take risks and always steps out with confidence. Her shoe lineup is as equally daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to vintage sandals and pumps from brands like, Manolo Blahnik and Prada.

Kardashian isn’t the only one who likes to stay cozy. Her son Saint West is always spotted in trendy kicks. Kanye West showed off their 6-year-old’s style as he hangs from a basketball rim in a black hoodie, black athletic shorts and gray Yeezy sneakers. The former couples shares four children together, including North, Psalm and Chicago.

Click through the gallery to see more Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style through the years.

