Kim Kardashian Pops in Barbie Pink Pant-Boots in Photoshoot Taken by Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian put on all-pink for her latest Instagram post taken by her daughter North West.

The social media influencer and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star laid on pink satin sheets, surrounded by pink pillows, posing for her daughter North who took the photos. The images posted to Instagram on Sunday sees Kardashian in some of her favorite Balenciaga pieces.

Kardashian wore a cropped pink zip-up, complete with a hoodie and mid-length sleeves. The star blew a kiss at the camera, donning pink Balenciaga pants boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. The pants are made of sleek and slightly shiny fabric. The pants are more like leggings that transition into sharp pink boots, the unusual style a trademark of Balenciaga.

Beside her, Kardashian had a pink rhinestoned Balenciaga Hourglass handbag with a curved bottom and a “B” clasp. The style of the bag also comes in a black version with black rhinestones, complete with the same “B” clasp.

Kardashian wore silver sunglasses with black lenses in some images, taking them off in others to show off her expertly done makeup. Kardashian’s hair is down, parted in the middle in a silver lengthy hairstyle with exposed black roots.

Kardashian is no stranger to this style. The pant boots have become a staple for the celebrity just as Balenciaga has become one of her go-to brands.

The star favors a tight-fit, sleek style that Balenciaga has mastered. Their street style and edgy DNA align with the Kardashian’s personal style cues, making them a match. Of course, the social media star’s sisters have also taken a liking to the brand namely Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The whole family seems to love the brand but nobody seems to wear them more than Kim Kardashian.