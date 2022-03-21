Kim Kardashian Delivers Hot Pink Monochromatic Style in Latex Crop Top & Pants That Look Like Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian posted to Instagram today in an all-pink look that commanded the color in different textures and volume.

The TV star donned a pink latex crop top under a high-neck windbreaker by Balenciaga with an oversized fit. The windbreaker had thick black lining for an extra layer of warmth. The vibrant hue continued to flow seamlessly and it was difficult to see where her trousers stopped and her pointed-toe knee-high boots began.

It was a masterclass in making a monochromatic style moment without looking 2 dimensional.

Kardashian is a trailblazer in fashion. Her work serving as the face of recent Balenciaga campaigns, relationship with Balmain, Lanvin and other houses, as well as her personal style have cemented her as such for a long time now. The influencer can usually be seen in color-blocked outfits, a contrast from her style from long ago.

When she’s not in Balenciaga or taking care of her children, Kardashian is running her namesake KKW Beauty empire and her Skims shapewear line, which recently expanded into swimwear. In fact, she was seen over the weekend alongside sister Khloe in killer PVC boots, creating yet another style moment uniquely her own.

