Kim Kardashian Radiates With Pete Davidson in Dramatic Faux Fur Coat & Metallic Balenciaga Boots on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian shines bright in metallics. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the entrepreneur modeling a slick look while posing with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in the pictures.

The KKW Beauty creator wore a silver boxy metallic coat from Balenciaga that featured a high neckline. The coat is made with Lurex faux fur. The garment twinkled and sparkled in the shots, which displayed its iridescent colorway.

Kardashian accessorized with sunglasses from Balenciaga and leather gloves for an edgy touch.

To ground everything, she went with metallic silver thigh-high boots that matched her bright ensemble. The pointed-toe shoes had a heel height of approximately 4 inches.

When it comes to her clothing aesthetic, she trends to wear modern styles that showcase her affinity for putting her own spin on some of today’s most popular trends. For example, she’s currently going through a Balenciaga phase, where we’ve spotted her wearing dramatic Knife boots, an intricate motorcycle jacket and luxurious outerwear that all aligns with the brand’s design codes as well as Kardashian’s tastes. Also, we’ve seen her wear a sophisticated navy-blue suit with Prada pocket gloves and black suede boots for a chic take on suiting.

Related Bella Hadid Supports Ukraine in Oversized Blue & Yellow Top With Distressed Denim and Square-Toe Boots As Kim Kardashian's Controversial Work Ethic Advice Goes Viral, She Proves Her Words Modeling a Plunging Bralette Khloe Kardashian Has a Starry Night in Sheer Mugler Graphic Dress & Slouch Boots for Haqq Twins Birthday Party

Kardashian has also carved out her own niche lane within the fashion industry. She has created her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear, shapewear and closet staples for versatile options. She has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s riskiest styles over the years.

Put on a pair of silver boots for an eye-catching appearance.

To Buy: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $59 (was $199).

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Vev Boot, $80.

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Patent 105 Boot, $1,350.