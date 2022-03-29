Kim Kardashian’s $450 ‘Pedicure’ Thong Sandals Are Her Most Eclectic Shoes Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian’s latest footwear is her most eclectic yet — and takes inspiration straight from the nail salon.

The “Kardashians” star attended son Saint West’s soccer game in Los Angeles in a relatively casual ensemble: black leggings and an oversized black Balenciaga hoodie, paired with a sharp knotted bun. Kardashian’s footwear raised eyebrows at first glance, appearing to be a pair of black “pedicure” sandals. In actuality, the style hailed from Balenciaga.

Balenciaga’s Flip sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

Traditionally, the disposable, single-use foam sandals feature a thin sole with a curved silhouette and thong strap to prevent nail polish from smearing. Demna Gvasalia’s seemingly lookalike version includes rubber uppers with a rounded thong strap, textured footbeds and a wavy split sole shaped like an exaggerated human foot. The Flip pair retails for $450, but FWRD offers the shoes for $270.

The unusual choice for Kardashian created a monochrome and minimalist look. However, it’s also the latest fashion iteration within a growing trend of giving everyday objects a high-fashion treatment. Some examples include Loewe’s spring and fall 2022 footwear, featuring surrealist heels shaped like nail polish bottles, balloons and even broken eggs. The movement can also be traced to viral life-as-art shoes over the years. Balenciaga’s 2007 snowboard-inspired cage sandals are one of the most iconic examples, as well as Christian Louboutin’s 2011 measuring tape sandals and any number of Charlotte Olympia footwear — which frequently includes heels shaped like flamingos, butterflies and various fruits.

Loewe’s balloon heels for fall ’22, part of a surreal twist on Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe

Kardashian’s shoe choice was also the latest within her “Balenciaga era,” which has seen the Skims founder dressed in head-to-toe designs by Gvasalia in recent months. This latest shoe choice proves the star’s method of dressing is shifting into warmer weather-friendly silhouettes, while remaining loyal to her penchant for monochrome and futuristic Balenciaga ensembles.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The thong sandal has been a constant in the spring and summer months due to its minimalist shape. Featuring a flat sole with a thin connected front and toe strap, pairs are regularly released in rubber and leather silhouettes from brands like Birkenstock, Ancient Greek Sandals and Tory Burch. In recent months, styles have even been launched with heels from numerous brands, including Magda Butrym, Steve Madden and Gianvito Rossi.

