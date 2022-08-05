Kim Kardashian & Daughters North West & Chicago Model Futuristic Yeezy Mirrored Sunglasses

Kim Kardashian and her daughters pull matching futuristic looks with some help from Yeezy.

The social media personality and makeup mogul posted a slideshow of her and her daughters North and Chicago West wearing similar futuristic outfits to her Instagram on Aug. 4. Whether it’s attending fashion week together or filming cute TikTok videos, the star continues to dress expressively with her daughters by her side.

Kardashian has adopted a certain futuristic, alien-esque look that stems from her love of Balenciaga and slim-fitted silhouettes. With that sentiment in mind, the Skims owner wore a black leather bodysuit with a mock neck and long sleeves. Her daughters wore a similar style without the mock neckline.

The fashion was kept in the family, each party wearing large silver mirrored sunglasses from Kanye West’s brand Yeezy. The mirrored sunglasses are reminiscent of styles found on the Balenciaga runway, their modern shape and size giving them that statement-making quality.

Futurism has returned to fashion, largely in part from brands like Balenciaga and those who support them like Kardashian, who is a Balenciaga campaign star.

Known for her love of neutrals and fitted silhouettes, Kardashian has made an indelible mark on the modern fashion industry. Famed for her red carpet fashion risks, pantaboots and monochromatic looks, the businesswoman and socialite has helped influence women’s fashion trends for over a decade with the help of designer labels like Balenciaga, Balmain and Givenchy. As an entrepreneur, Kardashian launched her own shapewear and loungewear brand Skims in 2019, bringing neutral style essentials to market. She also launched KKW Beauty in 2017 as a homage to her signature smoky and glowy makeup look.

