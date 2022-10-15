Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Balenciaga Joggers and Sharp Footwear for North West’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian was photographed arriving at her daughter North’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif. today. Dressed in black, Kardashian attended in sporty black and white Balenciaga wears and sharp footwear.

On top, the SKKN by Kim owner donned what looked to be a sleek full coverage black bodysuit featuring a turtleneck and long sleeves fitted with gloves. For bottoms Kardashian stepped into athletic high-waisted baggy joggers with white stripes down the sides. The pants offered the socialite a breezy alternative to her usual body-con silhouettes, creating a casual and comfy moment for Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian arriving at North’s Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks, CA on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Always one for dramatic accessories, the Skims mogul carried a silver crystalized mini bag and sported black alien-esque sunnies that eclipsed most of the social media personalities features. Kardashian wore her iconic high fashion long silver locks down and parted in the middle and accentuated her features, or what little could be seen, with bronzy makeup.

Although her footwear was hard to see because of the wide hem of her pants, it appeared that “The Kardashians” star was wearing some sort of sharp black pointed toe boot.

Much like her wardrobe, Kardashian’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to avant-garde Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, sharp boots, and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik, and many more.

The business woman and mom of four is best known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to sparkling mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, and Mugler. In just a few short years, Kardashian has established herself as a major player in the industry, with her work alongside brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi.

