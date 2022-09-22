Kim Kardashian Checks In Dressed In a Blackish Gray Collard Coat and Cushy Matching Slides

Kim Kardashian checked into her New York hotel on Sept. 20. Dressed dramatically in blackish gray, Kardashian waved and threw up a peace sign to the cameras waiting for her.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star donned a structured corseted bustier with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with matching oversized high-waisted pants made of the same fabric. The bottoms were seemingly high-waisted with baggy legs that allowed Kardashian a comfortable range of movement. She slung a long collard coat in the same fabric over her shoulders and carried a bedazzled silver Balenciaga bag.

Kim Kardashian throws a peace sign as checking out her hotel in New York City on 20 Sep 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Going incognito, the KKW Beauty owner wore bright blue studs and matching Balenciaga shades with a futuristic feel and an exaggerated silhouette that was a stand-out accessory when paired with all the muted neutral tones. Banking on a go-to style, the 41-year-old mogul wore her long-grown out blond locks slicked back and up into a high ponytail.

A lover of neutrals, Kardashian slipped into chunky open toe slides and a round cushy fit in a coordinating color to her outfit. Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

Kim Kardashian throws a peace sign as checking out her hotel in New York City on 20 Sep 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Recently, Kardashian lived her “House of the Dragon” fantasy on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The reality star and entrepreneur appeared on Corden’s talk show, alongside her sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner for a parody of “House of the Dragon” called “House of Targashian.” Kardashian wore a gold pleated dress with a plunging neckline, complete with a cape, epaulet detailing connecting the cap to the dress, and armor style detailing.

