Kim Kardashian Styles a Skims Bodysuit with Yeezy Boots for Mirror Selfie

Kim Kardashian continues to showcase her approved designs. The Skims founder recently took to Instagram to share her latest outfit-of-the-day moment with 332 million followers.

In the post, Kardashian posed for a mirror selfie wearing a two-toned ensemble that entailed a grey with a purple undertone bodysuit from her solutions-oriented Skims brand. The sleeveless, one-piece creation featured a halter neckline and backless design. Though Kardashian did not appear to accessorize with any jeweled pieces, she held Balenciaga’s Hourglass Mini Handbag. The bag is adorned with sparkling crystal embellishments, a top handle structure, and the design house’s signature B trademark as part of its clasp.

She parted her icy blonde hair in a center style, which cascaded just below the middle of her arm, and opted for classic glam with brown eyeshadow and a mauve lip.

As for footwear, the Skkn by Kim founder took her outfit to new heights with a pair of knee-high boots from Yeezy’s Season 8 collection in balsam green color. The sharply silhouetted shoe incorporated a wedged heel and lose fit. This footwear style combines well with denim, jumpsuits, and nearly floor-length dresses to give an elevated appearance.

Kim Kardashian arriving at North’s Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks, CA on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

When it comes to boots, Kardashian has stepped out in a range of styles from labels, including Balenciaga, Vetements, Balmain, and Gucci, frequenting curved and sock boot structures that sometimes fuse within her outfit’s garments. For her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in 2021, she wore a Barbiecore-inspired hot pink velvet jumpsuit with affixed sock boots in the same plush material. At Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party in March, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star arrived in suede, point-toe black booties and an aqua blue cape dress which she later fronted for Balenciaga’s fall 2022 campaign, Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, and silver lensed frames.

More recently, Stuart Weitzman announced the entrepreneur as the face of its fall 2022 campaign, which saw Kardashian display several of the brand’s latest seasonal heel and wedge boots in a series of grayscale images.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Risk-Taking Styles Over the Years