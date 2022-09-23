Kim Kardashian Continues To Reference Marilyn Monroe in White Fluffy Dress, Coat & Mules at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian made it to Milan where she will attend Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show this weekend. Judging by her outfit, the Skims founder will keep referencing Maryling Monroe during Milan Fashion Week, as we previously saw in the video she shared yesterday to her Instagram account.

Kardashian wore a white corseted mini dress made of fluffy material with a white fuzzy coat during her first day in the Italian city. Her pieces came from Dolce & Gabbana. She debuted a new hairstyle, wearing her blond hair in a lush blowout with thick side bangs. Kardashian accessorized with a layered silver cross necklaces and an anklet.

Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The reality tv star added to the monochromatic look with white heels. She slipped into heeled mules with a peep-toe. The shoes appeared to be covered in the same material as her dress.

Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

This is the third time Kardashian seems to channel Monroe’s style. The first time was when she wore the icon’s dress at the Met Gala back in May.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense. She tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe boots and edgy silhouettes that stay true to her aesthetic. The media personality has made her mark in the fashion industry by creating her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. She has also starred in campaigns and runway shows for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi. Most recently, she has been tapped by Stuart Weitzman to star in their latest campaign.

