Kim Kardashian Elevates an Unexpected Maxi Dress With Gold Balenciaga Choker & Pointy Boots

Kim Kardashian took a classy and chic ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Tuesday. The reality television star was spotted leaving a meeting at One World Trade Center.

The industry muse looked flawless and fashionable in an off-the-shoulder black dress. The form-fitting ankle-length number was complete with long-sleeves and a fold over neckline.

To add a touch of drama to her monochromatic look, the Skims founder accessorized with a chunky gold Balenciaga choker and black wraparound sunglasses. The sleek frames included a distinct cat-eye shape and prompted a futuristic feel.

Kardashian tied her look together with black pointed-toe boots. The slip-on style had a pointy elongated toe and a small stiletto heel. Pointy-toe footwear is a go-to and favorite for the shapewear mogul. Whether its a lace up, ankle or thigh-high boot, each style easily adds a polished finish to her looks.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for having a bold fashion aesthetic. There’s a certain formula that she follows when it comes to her wardrobe. Her shoes are often trend-based and equally as daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers as well as, vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada and Manolo Blahnik.

