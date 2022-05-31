Kim Kardashian Gives Slick Boot Pants a Shiny Gold Finish With Pete Davidson for Shopping in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Kim Kardashian to make a statement. The reality television superstar has been sporting chic outfits while out with Pete Davidson in London. After stepping out for a cozy date night on Monday, the sought-after celebrity couple hit the streets for a shopping trip.

For the retail therapy excursion, Kardashian opted for another fashionable fit by Balenciaga. The ensemble resembled the outfit she recently wore while out with Davidson.The shapewear mogul stepped out in a cream cropped Balenciaga hoodie. The casual outerwear featured the label’s signature logo near the corner.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted shopping in Mayfair, London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kim Kardashian goes shopping with Pete Davidson in Mayfair, London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Davidson was cool and comfortable for the outing. The “Saturday Night Live” alum — who completed his last episode earlier this month — wore a black bomber jacket with a graphic hoodie and green sweatpants. He finished off his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Related Kim Kardashian Gets Sleek in London With Pete Davidson in Cropped Hoodie & High-Rise Boot Pants for Date Night Madonna's Son David Banda Goes Viral in Plunging Adidas Dress & Sock Boots With Mother in 5-Inch Heels at Davis Vs Romero Boxing Match Dua Lipa Strikes a Pose in Sheer Netting Dress and Balenciaga's Viral Cagole Boots

In true fashion form, Kardashian completed her look with one of the most unique shoe trends, which is also her go-to footwear choice — the boot pant. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings with built-in pointy stiletto boots.This fashion/footwear fusion didn’t start with Kardashian or Balenciaga. Nearly a decade ago, shoe designer Tamara Mellon dreamt up a style she called “legging boots,” which she’d pitched during her tenure at Jimmy Choo without success.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted shopping on Dover Market Street in Mayfair, London on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kardashian is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense. The business mogul tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe boots and slick styles that stay true to her edgy aesthetic. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has made her mark in the fashion industry by creating her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. She has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi.

Make a statement in shimmery boots.

To Buy: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $59 (was $199).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Vev Boot, $80.

CREDIT: FWRD

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Patent 105 Boot, $1,350.

Click through the gallery for more of Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.