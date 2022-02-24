Kim Kardashian Gives ‘It’ Girl Energy During Milan Fashion Week in Lime Green Leather Outfit Paired With Translucent Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s one thing that Kim Kardashian knows how to do, it’s make a sleek statement during fashion week. The influencer has worn diverse and trendy ensembles so far while visiting Milan during Milan Fashion Week, where she has shown off her distinct style.

In a video shared to sister brand WWD’s Instagram page, the mega star was spotted front row at the Prada fall ’22 show today. Some of the other stars in attendance included Storm Reid, Mackenzie Davis, Shira Haas, Julia Marino, Gus Kenworthy, Matilda Lutz, Emma Mackey, Mahmood, Taylor Russell and Katherine Waterston.

When it came to the outfit, Kardashian wore a gray slightly oversized leather overcoat paired with a matching lime green leather look consisting of a turtleneck top and flared trousers for a chic, modern appearance.

For accessories, she opted for a pair of black rectangular sunglasses by Prada and matching lime green gloves.

To ground everything, she slipped on a pair of silver and translucent boots that matched the colorful moment perfectly and had a heel height of approximately three inches. The pointed-toe boots are set on a block heel and were opaque until the light hit them.

On Wednesday, Kardashian arrived to Milan in a slick head-to-toe black leather outfit comprised of a wrap jacket that had puffy sleeves and a sharp collar paired with body-hugging trousers that had flared legs. Accessories-wise, Kardashian wore a pair of black Prada gloves that a small triangular shaped pocket on the front decked out in the brand’s logo and a pair of metallic white shades for a streamlined appearance.

Kim Kardashian wearing an all-black leather look while out and about during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian wearing an all-black leather look while out and about during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

And to finish off everything, Kardashian appeared to pop on the same boots that she wore at the Prada fashion show this morning.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s translucent black boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The new aunt to baby Wolf, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son, has also created a name for herself within the fashion industry, having created her own clothing line Skims. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like Balmain and Balenciaga.

