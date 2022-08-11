Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kylie Jenner’s Birthday in Sleek Bra, Sweat Shorts and ‘Alien’ Sunglasses

Kim Kardashian wished her little sister Kylie Jenner a happy 25th birthday with a heartfelt post to Instagram yesterday.

The Skims owner shared photos of their vacation commemorating the occasion. Jenner and Kardashian are seen embracing each other in one of the carousel’s images, captioned: “Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one.”

The vacation photos see Kardashian in a black bra top, most likely from her own shape wear line, paired with high waisted black undergarments that peek over the hem of her shorts. The shorts in question sat low on the social media star’s hips in a baggy fashion, the style akin to basketball shorts with lengthy legs. If the neutrals weren’t enough, Kardashian further made the outfit hers with the addition of sleek black sunglasses with large lenses that mirrored the silhouette of ones seen in Balenciaga collections.

Jenner blew kisses at the camera, clad in a nude tattooed mini dress from Jean Paul Gaultier with a plunging neckline. The striped tankini dress fit close to the star’s frame, the fabric liberally decorated with black graphics depicting a dragon and nautical motifs per Gaultier’s most used motifs. Jenner also wore black sunglasses.

Though Kardashian’s footwear wasn’t visible however, the star seems to gravitate towards a few favorites. Slides have particularly grown as a top shoe to wear at home, due to their easy wear and advancements in comfort; Deckers X Lab, for example, recently launched its new “KO-Z” slides with soft layered foam insoles in its recovery shoe collection.