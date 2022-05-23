Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday.

The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling.

Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts. The bodysuit was full-body, hands included. The top and bottom were made of a black fabric much like the bodysuit and studded with sparkling crystals that reflected a slight purple hue.

The social media star had her hair up in a blond middle part, slung back into a bun while face-framing pieces were pulled out for a more lived-in look. The shoes Kardashian wore aren’t visible in the video. As a lover and campaign star of Balenciaga, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say she might be wearing a square knife pump or a colorful boot from the brand’s archive. Then again, seeing as the wedding was hosted by Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, Kardashian might be wearing D&G footwear for good measure.

Like West, Travis’s daughter Alabama Barker also took videos of the event and posted them to her Instagram story, giving fans an inside look at the family affair.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clans. Held in Italy and sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021, at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.

See Kim Kardashian’s best style moments in the gallery.