Kim Kardashian Goes Casual in a Sleek Black Jumpsuit, Balenciaga Accessories and Geometric Flip-Flops for her Daughter North West’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving a building beside her daughter North West after her basketball game in Los Angeles yesterday night. The social media personality was dressed casually in an all-black ensemble consisting of her go-to attire and comfortable footwear.

Kim Kardashian and North West out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was dressed in a fitted slick black jumpsuit with a tank style top that allowed the KKW Beauty mogul a range of movement without sacrificing her overall comfort.

Kardashian slung a crystalized Balenciaga Cagole bag with silver hardware over her shoulder’s the accessory another constant item featured in her ever changing line up. In fact, the style is beloved by many members of the Kardashian Jenner clan including Kylie Jenner and North West. Beyond the highly sensationalized family, many celebrities have been seen sporting the bag and coordinating boots including Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.

Related Lori Harvey Takes Street Style From Day to Night With Havaianas X Market 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Balenciaga Joggers and Sharp Footwear for North West's Basketball Game Madonna Masters Cozy Airport Style with Oversized Puffer & Balenciaga Crocs in NYC

Kim Kardashian and North West out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Kim Kardashian and North West out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

On her feet, Kardashian sported black thong flip-flops with a chunky, geometric silhouette that set the style apart from the rest. Thong sandals usually feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, hence “thong” sandals, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

The business woman and mom of four is best known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to sparkling mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, and Mugler. In just a few short years, Kardashian has established herself as a major player in the industry, with her work alongside brands Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi.

Kim Kardashian and North West out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments over the years.