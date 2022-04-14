Kim Kardashian Gets Fiery in Flame-Print Sweater & Red-Hot Balenciaga Knife Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian burns up the streets in her latest look. The influencer was spotted yesterday while in Los Angeles wearing an eye-catching ensemble.

Kim Kardashian wears a flame sweater, leather skirt and tall boots while in Los Angeles on April 13, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian wears a flame sweater, leather skirt and tall boots while in Los Angeles on April 13, 2022. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

Outfit-wise, Kardashian went with a black, yellow, orange and red flame-printed sweater that had red sleeves, which played into the rest of her monochromatic vibe. She opted for a red leather midi skirt that had a slightly high waist and came down to her knees.

Kardashian went bold with her accessories and chose a furry black Balenciaga tote bag that coordinated with her fuzzy black shades from the same luxury fashion house.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s red pointy boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Kardashian donned a pair of red stretchy knife boots from Balenciaga that had a sharp pointed-toe design and a heel height of approximately 3 inches. The boots also had a skinny heel for a modern finish.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing appearance. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are usually worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Known for her love of neutrals and fitted silhouettes, Kardashian has made an indelible mark on the modern fashion industry. Famed for her red carpet clothing risks, pant boots and monochromatic looks, the businesswoman and socialite has helped influence women’s fashion trends for over a decade with the help of designer labels like Balenciaga, Balmain and Givenchy. As an entrepreneur, Kardashian launched her own shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims, in 2019, bringing neutral sartorial essentials to market. She also launched KKW Beauty in 2017 as a homage to her signature smoky and glowy makeup style.

Click through the galley to see Kardashian’s best birthday outfits through the years.

Pop on a pair of tall red boots for a striking appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Azalea Wang Angelo Over the Knee Boot, $50 (was $90).

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Teleena Heeled Boots, $60 (was $189).

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Red Paris Boots, $70 (was $120).