Kim Kardashian Dazzles in an Iridescent Fendi Gown and Crystal Studded Block Heels at Fendi’s 2023 Resort Show

Kim Kardashian attended Fendi’s ’23 resort show yesterday at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York following a slew of star studded guests. Sparkling from head to toe, the former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a full Fendi look from its fall ’22 collection, which consisted of a lengthy gown and bedazzled footwear.

Kim Kardashian heading to the Fendi ’23 resort show in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kardashian’s dress was a chainmail long-sleeved style that featured a mock neck with swirling iridescent sparkles that made up sections of the maxi gown. The socialite carried a mini matching Baguette bag and wore her blond tresses in a slicked back ponytail. The Skims owner accentuated her features with her usual bronzy makeup and wore little to no jewelry, letting the shiny dress speak for itself.

Kim Kardashian heading to the Fendi ’23 resort show in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian heading to the Fendi ’23 resort show in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for footwear, Kardashian hit the city streets in coordinated Fendi sandals fitted with sturdy block heels dotted with glimmering crystals. Gem laden straps crossed over the KKW Beauty owner’s feet and around her ankles to secure the style in place. A sleek staple during warmer months, many sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely there construction that allows the shoe to stay put no matter the situation. The approachable heel length offered Kardashian a small boost in height without all the added discomfort.

Kim Kardashian heading to the Fendi ’23 resort show in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Fendi’s ’23 resort collection saw to the collaboration of Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs in an exciting and unexpected collaboration. The small capsule debuted at the runway show Friday at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom as part of a larger collection that paid homage to the brand’s bestselling Baguette bag. Other collabs included a remix of the Baguette by way of Tiffany & Co. and its signature robin egg blue hue along with an iteration by Sarah Jessica Parker, who immortalized the bag in “Sex and the City.”

