Kim Kardashian Says This 2006 Look Was the ‘Worst Outfit of Her Life’

Kim Kardashian has worn countless outfits, though, it was in 2006 when she wore the “worst outfit of her life.” The reality star recently told E! that an all-Fendi look she wore alongside Paris Hilton for Us Weekly‘s Hot Hollywood: “Fresh 15” event in 2006 was a total miss.
The look featured a Fendi knitted gray mini-dress, with a sewn-in white button-up shirt underneath, a dramatic buckled black belt, matching knee-high leather black boots and a shoulder handbag.
“I thought I was killing it,” Kardashian told E!. “I was not killing it. But I thought I was. And I probably chose to buy that than pay my rent, and I should have paid my rent.”
Through the years, however, the entrepreneur has redeemed herself when it came to wearing Fendi — most recently with her Skims x Fendi collaboration in 2021. Kardashian wowed at last year’s WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards, wearing a piece from the collection, consisting of a chocolate brown leather dress complete with a sleeveless fit and slit skirt.
To see more of Kim Kardashian’s style through the years, click through the gallery.