Kim Kardashian Says This 2006 Look Was the ‘Worst Outfit of Her Life’

By Nikara Johns
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian at the US Weekly Hot Hollywood Fresh 15 event in 2006.
CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian has worn countless outfits, though, it was in 2006 when she wore the “worst outfit of her life.” The reality star recently told E! that an all-Fendi look she wore alongside Paris Hilton for Us Weekly‘s Hot Hollywood: “Fresh 15” event in 2006 was a total miss.

The look featured a Fendi knitted gray mini-dress, with a sewn-in white button-up shirt underneath, a dramatic buckled black belt, matching knee-high leather black boots and a shoulder handbag.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, wearing Fendi, at the 2006 US Weekly Hot Hollywood Fresh 15 event.
CREDIT: Splash

“I thought I was killing it,” Kardashian told E!. “I was not killing it. But I thought I was. And I probably chose to buy that than pay my rent, and I should have paid my rent.”

Through the years, however, the entrepreneur has redeemed herself when it came to wearing Fendi — most recently with her Skims x Fendi collaboration in 2021. Kardashian wowed at last year’s WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards, wearing a piece from the collection, consisting of a chocolate brown leather dress complete with a sleeveless fit and slit skirt.

Kim Kardashian wears a leather dress from her upcoming Fendi x Skims release. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801434_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian wears a leather dress from her Fendi x Skims release in November 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
To see more of Kim Kardashian’s style through the years, click through the gallery.

