Kim Kardashian Struggles to Walk in Fitted Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Stiletto Heels

Kim Kardashian had a glistening moment at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty on Sept. 24. The businesswoman was sparkling head to toe as she arrived struggling to walk into the designer brand’s event this weekend.

In a video shared by her former assistant and close friend Steph Shep, Kardashian is seen struggling to claim stairs in the fitted dress. The video, which shows her trying to jump steps and getting help to walk, went viral on TikTok.

Kardashian wore a fitted silver sequin maxi dress featuring lace-up detailing in the middle and on both sides of the dress. The shimmering gown featured a straight neckline and thin straps. The socialite slipped into a pair of metallic silver open-toe shoes featuring a stiletto heel and an ankle strap. Kardashian added a matching mini sequin embezzled handbag. The reality show star kept the look sparkling with multiple diamond necklaces and a pair of drop earrings.

Kardashian kept her platinum blonde hair up in a high bun with two face framing pieces. Her face was in a complete glam look with a smokey eye look and a glossy nude lip. She worked with makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hair stylist Chris Appleton on this look. Tejada works exclusively with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner while Appleton has worked with other stars like Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Drew Barrymore.

The ‘Skims’ owner celebrated the success of her collaboration with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce alongside her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and best friend Lala Anthony. The designers worked with Kardashian on their Spring/Summer 2023 collection ‘Ciao Kim’. Kardashian worked for months with the designer to create this collection. It is a curated selection of the businesswoman’s favorite looks from the brand’s archives. Kardashian worked with the Dolce & Gabbana team to not only curate the collection but also all of the content for the show including a short film and music that played during the show. Kardashian took to Instagram to show her appreciation to the designers for allowing her to express her creativity without limitations.

