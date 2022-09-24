Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.

Sporting her signature Marilyn Monroe-esque blond hair in a prim up-do, Kardashian was clad in a fitted bedazzled ball gown with thin spaghetti-style straps and a square neckline. The floor-length dress was practically dripping in black crystals, boasting an impressive and otherworldly shine that could be seen throughout the vast venue.

The garment also featured a small slit in the back that allowed the Skims owner more movement in the constricting gown. Kardashian accessorized her ensemble with a chunky silver and black, almost rosary-like, chain necklace with a giant cross pendant, and donned dangling coordinating cross earrings to match.

Stefano Gabbana, Kim Kardashian and Domenico Dolce walk the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: WireImage

Although barely visible behind the eclipsing hem of her gown, Kardashian stuck to sleek footwear that matched the taught fit of her garment. Kardashian graced the runway in pointy black sock boots fitted with 3- to 4-inch stiletto style heels, the shoes hugging the KKW Beauty mogul’s feet.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to sparkling mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, sharp boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

