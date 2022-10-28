Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Dresses as Aaliyah for Halloween Costume in Her Iconic ’90s Tommy Hilfiger Outfit

North West posed with her siblings in a ’90s-inspired picture on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram. The kids resembled different music artist from the time period that changed the industry.

The daughter of Kanye West and Kardashian dressed in the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign. West was pictured in a black, white and red colorblock crop top emblazoned with the brand’s name. She paired it with a navy blue and white puffer jacket.

Her baggy pants looked similar to the design treatment of the late singer’s trousers with navy blue and red colorblocking. They sat low on her waist, showing her embroidered boyshorts. She added a black belt to the look with white and red pinstripes.

To accessorize, West went with a gold linked chain.

For her footwear, West slipped into a pair of the designer’s black slides with white socks. Most of her shoes were covered by her low pant legs.

West kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style.

The other three siblings were dressed as Sade, Snoop Dog and Eazy E.

She often slips into a pair of sneakers or fluffy slide sandals. Recently, she has been seen in more grunge looks with leather combat boots and platform Crocs clogs. The 9-year-old was seen in her first pair of high heels in May 2022. Even with her young age, West has still been known to always have a high-end footwear collection with her toddler shoes from brands like Balenciaga. She was also one of the youngest faces sitting front row at many fashion week events this season. West also performed during Paris Fashion Week.