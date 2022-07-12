Kim Kardashian Matches Her Silver Hair to Her Outfit With Oversized Camo Pants and Silver Boots With Kids in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian took a stroll with her kids Chicago and North West in New York City on Tuesday.

The mom of four held her daughter Chicago’s hand, North standing beside her sister, as the three of them left their hotel. The trio wore minimalistic ensembles for their day out.

Kardashian has been very busy attending Couture week with her fashionable daughter North, although it seems like the family has finally had a chance to slow down in the big apple.

Kim Kardashian, North, and Chicago West in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Kardashian wore a sheer grey tank top with thick shoulder straps. The cropped grey top was paired with high waisted green camo pants with legs that ballooned out and widened. The camo pattern on the pants are diluted seemingly washed out, the colors blending and mixing together on the fabric. Multiple deep pockets lined the trousers, making them a useful utilitarian item.

Kardashian slung a black bag over her shoulder and slipped on light grey shoes to match her silver grey hair. The shoes barely poked out from under the hem, the style seemingly a boot with pointed prominent toes.

North and Chicago made a statement with a twinning look in all black and Balenciaga, their mother’s favorite. North wore a black oversized tee with dark denim, the young star carrying around a black curvy Balenciaga bag. North paired the black jeans and Balenciaga moment with chunky black creepers with thick platforms.

Chicago wore a black and white mock neck with black jeans and a mini Balenciaga back that was somehow smaller than her sister’s. Chicago wore light green snake-skin boots, setting her shoe game apart from her sister and her mother. All three stars tried their hands at neutral looks, taking closet staples like a tank top or a plain tee, elevating them with extremely interesting accessories.