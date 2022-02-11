Kim Kardashian Works Up a Sweat in a Striking Blue Stretch Jumpsuit and Matching Yeezy Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian works out in a punchy way.

The entrepreneur and socialite shared a photo on Instagram today that showed her wearing a functional outfit featuring a bright color. Kardashian opted for a one-piece stretch suit that featured two structured straps for support and a plunging neckline. The garment had shorts and a sleeveless design for a sporty look. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace for a touch of sparkle.

To ground everything, Kardashian opted for a pair of blue Adidas Yeezy 700 sneakers that perfectly matched her athleisure outfit. The shoes have a chunky sole and an intricate style that flowed well with her workout.

When it comes to Kardashian’s sartorial tastes, it tends to include trendy and edgy items that let her put her own spin on some of the most popular trends. For example, she has become the poster child for Balenciaga, often sporting the brand’s Knife boots and other stretchy variations. And when she’s not dressed up, she wears cozy loungewear that emphasizes comfort.

The new auntie to baby Wolf, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son, has also created a name for herself within the fashion industry, having created her own clothing line Skims. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like Balmain and Balenciaga.

