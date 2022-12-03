Kim Kardashian Brings Biker Chic Energy to Art Basel in a Bjork Tee, Black Leather Slacks and Stiletto Boots

Kim Kardashian was spotted making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian and Serena Williams.

Just like Kardashian and her famous friends, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces.

Kim Kardashian attends Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Mirroring her motocross look from yesterday, Kardashian wore a bright blue cropped Bjork graphic T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The edgy biker chic look was rounded out with sturdy black leather trousers with a baggy quality and a high-waisted fit.

Always one for dramatic accessories, the Skims mogul sported reflective silver sunnies that gave her look a futuristic spin. Kardashian wore her iconic high fashion long blond locks down and parted in the middle and accentuated her features, or what little could be seen, with bronzy makeup.

Although her footwear was hard to see because of the wide hem of her pants, it appeared that “The Kardashians” star was wearing some sort of sharp black pointed toe boot.

The business woman and mom of four is best known for wearing bold outfits, such as see-through leggings and sparkling mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. In just a few short years, Kardashian has established herself as a major player in the industry, with her work alongside brands Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi.

Kim Kardashian attends Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Much like her wardrobe, Kardashian’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to avant-garde Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, sharp boots and pumps from brands including Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

