Kim Kardashian Gives Extraterrestrial Energy While Modeling To Beyonce’s ‘Alien Superstar’ In Sparkling Bodysuit & Wrap-Around Heels

Kim Kardashian channeled major extraterrestrial energy in her latest Instagram upload. On Wednesday, the Skims owner and reality star shared a new reel video of herself in a head-turning swimsuit and striking statement heels.

Set to Beyoncé’s hit single, “Alien Superstar” from her new album “Renaissance,” the quick clip sees Kardashian standing in front of a white vehicle. She simply commemorated the post with a UFO emoji as its caption.

The SKKN by Kim founder showcased her bold style in a sparkling silver bodysuit. The sleeveless one-piece had a ruched turtleneck, plunging neckline and a risky cutout at the center.

Kardashian kept her makeup minimal and styled her blond in soft sultry waves. When it came down to footwear, the shapewear mogul elevated the ensemble with lace-up stiletto sandals. The shoe style wrapped up around her calves and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Sticking to her personal edgy aesthetic, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized with long neutral nails and mirror futuristic shades. Kardashian has become a poster girl for unique frames and has even convinced her family and children to follow suit. From the face-enveloping butterfly shades, to the sporty wraparounds and the angular Bat sunnies, the industry muse has made it clear that there is no style she can’t pull off.

Earlier this month, the social media personality uploaded a collection of photos showing her support for her ex-husband Kanye West’s latest fashion designs. In the photoset, Kardashian poses alongside her two daughters North West and Chicago West. The trio wore the YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ with matching black outfits.

