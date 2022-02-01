Kim Kardashian Snaps a Selfie in Champagne-Heel Booties for Balenciaga’s New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Balenciaga has found its latest campaign star in none other than Kim Kardashian. The brand is kicking off what appears to be a new social media era—as its feed has been scrubbed clean, save for two new posts shared this morning.

Kardashian, naturally, wears a monochrome Balenciaga ensemble for the campaign. Lensed by Stef Mitchell, the campaign sees the self-titled “Balenci baby” posing on a couch taking a selfie. Kardashian wears a slim-fitting black long-sleeved top and leggings for the occasion, accessorized with small silver earrings.

An accompanying Reel also shows Kardashian staring into the heart-shaped mirror keychain attached to the brand’s signature Le Cagole shoulder bag, crafted in neon green leather. Both are pointedly captioned “Kim for Balenciaga.”

For footwear, Kardashian wore black Balenciaga sock booties. The ankle-length style featured thin black leather soles and wide mule-like straps, with recycled ribbed knit uppers. The stretchy pair also included white Balenciaga logos and black “champagne”-style heels, which feature a circular base and total at least 3 inches in height. Her style streamlined her look with a razor-sharp silhouette and comfortable texture. Though Kardashian’s pair is not yet available, a 2-inch heeled version currently redials for $1,450 on Balenciaga.com.

The campy images are a sharp reference to both Balenciaga’s sleek ads and Kardashian’s own social media prowess (lest we forget, she made an entire book of her own selfies a #1 bestseller?). It’s also a clever move for the brand, as Kardashian has made monochrome Balenciaga outfits—paired with the brand’ signature pointed and pant-like boots—her new style signature, wearing them from the 2021 Met Gala to “Saturday Night Live.”

Sock boots like Kardashian’s combine knit sock-like uppers with combat or stiletto soles to create a comfy hybrid shoe. Aside from Balenciaga, styles have recently emerged in collections by Balmain, Prada and Dolce and Gabbana. In addition to the “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” creator, stars like Kristin Cavallari, Naomi Watts and Anya Taylor-Joy have also work sock boots by Stuart Weitzman, Amina Muaddi and Chloe in recent weeks.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in coordinating hues from top brands like Balmain, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from sleek Balenciaga boot pants to Yeezy sneakers. She’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more over the years.

