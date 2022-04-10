Kim Kardashian Snaps Another Selfie in Pink Leggings, Shoe Combo for Balenciaga Campaign

Balenciaga has released its latest campaign image featuring brand ambassador Kim Kardashian. In the shot, which debuted on the Paris-based luxury brand’s Instagram on Sunday morning, Kardashian snaps a selfie with her phone while dripping in Balenciaga.

Lensed by Stef Mitchell, the campaign sees the self-titled “Balenci baby” posing in head-to-toe Balenciaga. An accompanying Instagram Story shows “The Kardashians” star in the same look while texting on her phone.

Kardashian’s look is most notably anchored by a pair of pink Pantaleggings, which are leggings attached to the brand’s Pointy Toe Knife Heel shoe model. This unique streamlined silhouette is made of Spandex for a bodycon fit and features an elastic waistband. Balenciaga’s Pantaleggings retail for $3,050 on Balenciaga.com.

Balenciaga’s pink Pantaleggings. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

She finishes off the look with the Shrunk zip up hoodie in red, the Le Capogle shoulder bag XS in pink, Cut ear cuff, and Cut XS earrings.

This is Kardashian’s latest selfie campaign image for Balenciaga. Her first promotional photo was released in February where she was seen donning a sleek all-black look while posing on a couch. For that photo, she wore a slim-fitting black long-sleeved top and leggings, Le Cagole shoulder bag, and a pair of the Sock 90MM booties.

The campy images are a sharp reference to both Balenciaga’s sleek ads and Kardashian’s own social media prowess (lest we forget, she made an entire book of her own selfies a #1 bestseller?). It’s also a clever move for the brand, as Kardashian has made monochrome Balenciaga outfits—paired with the brand’ signature pointed and pant-like boots—her new style signature, wearing them from the 2021 Met Gala to “Saturday Night Live.”

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in coordinating hues from top brands like Balmain, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from sleek Balenciaga boot pants to Yeezy sneakers. She’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more over the years.

