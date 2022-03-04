Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances.

Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective silver tones, a welt pocket on the interior and a logo patch in white and gray on the sleeves. The leather garment currently retails for $7,000.

Kim Kardashian attends the grand opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on March 4, 2022.

The Balenciaga campaign star continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by pairing her jacket with sleek form-fitting leather leggings. She accessorized with silver shades and carried a small black Balenciaga crocodile handbag. To really let her outfit do all of the talking, Kardashian completed her look with her signature neutral makeup and slicked her dark tresses back into a bun.

Kim Kardashian leads the way as VIPs attend the opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on March 4, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian arrives at the opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on March 4, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, the superstar mogul slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe ankle boots. The silhouette was the perfect touch to her edgy look. Kardashian recently opted for the shoe style while out at a Prada party during Paris Fashion Week. The socialite wore a menswear-inspired outfit that consisted of an oversized navy blue blazer and matching trousers.

