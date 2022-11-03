Kim Kardashian Pops in Red Balenciaga Tracksuit Coat & Pantalegging Boots in NYC

Kim Kardashian turned heads as she was spotted out and about in New York City yesterday night

The reality TV star wore a black scoop neck top underneath a red Balenciaga tracksuit coat. The vibrant long coat featured a black and white striped design on the upper half of the jacket with a red belt tied to cinch the silhouette.

Kim Kardashian heads out of her hotel in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To accessorize, Kardashian wore a black fur handbag from the designer. She also added a silver-toned name plate necklace and black Balenciaga d-frame sunglasses to the look.

The SKIMS founder completed the look with a pair of black pantalegging boots, a go-to style of hers. Kardashian is often wearing pantaleggings from Balenciaga, pairing the shoes with different silhouettes. The boots featured pointe-toes and stiletto heels reaching 4 inches in height.

Kim Kardashian heads out of her hotel in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA Kardashian kept her platinum blonde hair in a soft wave style with her glamorous makeup featuring a soft eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Kim Kardashian heads out of her hotel in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star is always stepping out in a memorable out. She has been seen in everything from see-through leggings to Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” sparkling dress. Her current style is a blend of contemporary and futuristic pieces. Her closet is filled with designer labels like Balmain, Mugler, Balenciaga, and Maison Margiela. Recently, she has been seen in vintage sandals, boots, and pumps from brands like Prada and Manolo.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Risk-Taking Styles Over the Years