Kim Kardashian Channels Barbiecore in Pink Gown and Pumps at Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads as she attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The star-studded event was hosted by Paul Mitchell.

The reality TV star wore a light pink Balenciaga ruched gown that featured cut outs and tied bows. The fitted gown cascaded down the dark green carpet with a long train.

To accessorize, Kardashian went with a set of sparkling silver toned rings and a pair of diamond studs. She added a mini pink croc embossed handbag from the designer.

The SKIMS owner completed the look with satin pumps. Majority of her heels were covered but her hot pink heels featured a pointed toe. By the look of the pump, it seems to be giving slight height to the look with a heel of at least 3 inches.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The reality TV star is still rocking the platinum blond hair as she styled it into a sleek bun with a piece framing the side of her face bringing attention to her glamorous makeup with a nude lip. She worked with hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada. The beauty duo have also worked on other stars like Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star is always stepping out in a memorable ensemble. She has been seen in everything from see-through leggings to Marilyn Monroe’s sparkling dress. Her current style is a blend between contemporary and futuristic pieces. Her closet is filled with designer labels like Balmain, Mugler, Balenciaga, and Maison Margiela. Recently, she has been seen in vintage sandals, boots, and pumps from brands like Prada and Manolo Blahnik. Her go-to footwear has to be classic pointed toe stiletto boots similar to the one she is wearing in this look.