Kim Kardashian Updates Motocross Style With Leather Bralette & Futuristic Boots at Miami Art Basel With Sister Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has joined the flock of celebrities making their way to Miami for Art Basel this weekend. The annual event is a for-profit, privately owned, and operated international art fair that features some of the world’s most incredible pieces.

While arriving at Gekko restaurant with her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim was photographed in a tiny latex tube top by Vex Clothing. She teamed the daring piece with blue and white motocross-style pants.

Kim Kardashian arrives at Gekko restaurant during Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: BACKGRID/MEGA

Khloe served a monochromatic moment while out with Kim. The Good American co-founder stepped out in a black sleeveless jumpsuit and strappy sandals. Khloe accessorized with oversized futuristic shades and a diamond choker necklace.

Khloe Kardashian arrives at Gekko restaurant during Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: BackGrid/MEGA

Kim put a futuristic spin on the look with oversized dark shades and knee-high leather boots. The shoes had a puffy detail near the knee and a wide slit at the bottom. The front of the silhouette had a sharp pointed toe, while the heel was covered with leather at the back.

Kim Kardashian arrives at Gekko restaurant during Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: BACKGRID/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, the shapewear mogul is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. The reality star’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

