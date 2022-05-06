Why Kim Cattrall Kept Heels on During Sex Scenes in ‘Sex and the City,’ According to Costume Designer Patricia Field

It was a “Sex and the City” reunion on Thursday night in New York. Actress Kim Cattrall was honored at Variety’s Power of Women event where she was presented by “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star for her work with The Actors Fund.

The famed HBO series’ costume designer Patricia Field was also in attendance to support Cattrall, along with Candace Bushnell, whose real-life column was the basis for the Carrie Bradshaw character and television show.

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall attend Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

Having worked with Cattrall for years in the original “Sex and the City” series and three subsequent movies, Field said her memories with the star lives beyond the clothes. “You know what I have to say, it was the relationship that we had together that made it fun… and the clothes were fun as well,” she told FN on the red carpet.

And speaking of costumes, Field pointed to one of the most iconic visuals of Samantha Jones of all: her in heels in bed.

“A sexy stiletto. Naked in bed. It just just added to the sexiness [of those sex scenes],” Field said.

While the designer has moved on from the franchise and isn’t working on the “And Just Like That…” reboot, Field has teamed up again with Star to work on Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” The hit series starring Lily Collins has become one of TV’s most-fashionable shows as of late — with mixed reviews. Some describe Emily’s looks as absurd, over-the-top, kitschy, but one thing is for sure, you can’t look away.

The colorful, mixed prints and towering heels don’t come as a surprise as it’s Field’s bread and butter when it comes to costume deisgn. She’s less impressed with today’s IRL fashion, however.

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news. I feel that it’s not only fashion, it’s even the cars. It’s either gray, black or white. There isn’t a colorful car. There isn’t colorful fashion. It’s sweatshirts and sweatpants and jeans that are ripped,” she said. “It’s, to me, a depression mentality. And I like fun and positivity and looking forward to happiness [in clothes.]”

At Variety’s Power of Women: New York Presented by Lifetime event, Cattrall was one of six honorees, along with Drew Barrymore, Venus Williams, Camila Cabello, Amanda Seyfried and Queen Latifah.

