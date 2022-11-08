Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London.

Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in a Plexi Tire Minidress by David Koma. The fun frock included a straight neckline with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track and a wide skirt.

Kim Cattrall arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on Nov. 8, 2022 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

To place more emphasis on her look, the Emmy-nominated actress simply accessorized with a beaded bracelet and dangling dainty earrings. Cattrall parted her hair on the side and let it cascade on her shoulders. For glam, she went with a dust of blush and a pink pout.

For footwear, Cattrall completed her look with black peep-toe heels. The shoe style had a small open-toe, round outsole, a high counter for extra support and a small heel.

Kim Cattrall arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on Nov. 8, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Cattrall has made memorable fashion statements during red carpet appearances. The entertainer has a personal style aesthetic that includes power suits and gorgeous low-cut gowns. Over the years, Cattrall had a fair share of glitzy looks, but these days the “Mannequin” star favors sleek separates and tends to add attitude to her more-toned down looks. On the footwear front, she tends to gravitate towards stylish sandals, sharp pumps and peep-toe mules.

PHOTOS: Discover Kim Cattrall’s starring role in the Spring 2022 Farfetch campaign.