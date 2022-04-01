×
Kiernan Shipka Welcomes Spring in Floral Corset, Shorts and Platform Slides at Ugg Party

By Tara Larson
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kiernan Shipka is embracing the change of the season with open arms. The “Mad Men” alum attended Ugg’s latest event on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The brand hosted a party celebrating its 2022 Feel You campaign. Remi Wolf and DJ Dave performed at the party, and other celebrities like Barbie Ferreria and Rowan Blanchard attended. To the party, Shipka donned a bright cropped tank. Her corset-style top included floral prints in shades of blue, purple and pink. She added a pair of black high-waisted shorts to the look. She topped off the ensemble with layered necklaces.

kiernan shipka, ugg event, spring summer 2022, floral corset tank, denim shorts, platform slides
Shipka at the Ugg event on March 31.
CREDIT: Getty / Stefanie Keenan

Shipka matched her shoes to her top perfectly. She wore a pair of Ugg slides to the event in an aqua blue colorway. Her Ugg Maxi Slides included a 2.5 inch platform sole as well as puffy, foam uppers and outsole. The footbed is covered in fuzzy sheepskin. Her slides are available on Ugg’s website for $120.

Ugg Maxi Slide
Ugg Maxi Slide
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The slides have thick straps, insoles and soles are still on-trend after gaining prominence over the past few years, particularly in lieu of the “work from home” culture that began in 2020. Foam and rubber pairs, due to their softness, have been particularly popular. Other celebrities like Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson have worn slide styles by Yeezy, Ugg and Good American over the past few months, in addition to Shipka.

