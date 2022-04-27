Kiernan Shipka Tones Down Her Colorful Crystal-Covered Jeans With Classic Black Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kiernan Shipka was spotted in a stellar outfit today in New York City.

The actress coordinated classic pieces to an otherwise out-there outfit. Over a white tee she had on a puffer coat that was slightly shiny and had a wide zipper at the front. Her white T-shirt was tucked into a bedazzled pair of distressed jeans decorated with crystals in gold, purple and silver.

Kiernan Shipka Is Spotted In Distressed Jeans, White T-shirt, Black Leather Jacket And Pink Valentino Bag In New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The embellished jeans featured chains dangling from crystals, giving the ensemble an edgy feel. A black belt secured her pants with a gold hardware buckle that incorporated a heart with silver bow detailing — adding to that intense grunge look but with girly influence.

Shipka accessorized with a Valentino purse, and simple silver rings and silver studs. And it’s probably for the best, given the bling on the jeans and on the belt already stood out. The outfit within itself isn’t super-colorful, but the bedazzled charms and gold and silver hardware made for an eye-catching combination.

It’s a solid outfit with flirty and whimsical touches that make it a spectacle.

Choosing to keep things simple, Shipka wore shiny black pumps with a thin heel and a pointed, prominent toe. The style of shoe works perfectly with the super-shiny pants and belt, while playing off the black puffer jacket. The shiny textural element is also a nice touch. The shoes, like much of the outfit, are a classic style that rounds out the whole ensemble nicely.

