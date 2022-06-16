×
Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

By Ashley Rushford
Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday.

The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured tiny spaghetti straps, skin-baring side cutouts and crisp wide-leg pants. Kardashian brought back a look that she knows and loves for the event — a chic blond bob. She parted the sleek style on the side and accessorized with oversized yellow-tinted square shades.

Khloe Kardashian, All-White Outfit, Hulu FYC Event, Los Angeles
Khloe Kardashian arrives at an FYC event for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Khloe Kardashian, Hulu FYC Event, The Kardashians, Los Angeles
Khloe Kardashian arrives at an FYC event for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the television personality slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. Christian Louboutin’s red-bottomed heels are an institution in footwear, easily identifiable by lacquered cherry soles

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Hulu FYC Event
(L-R) Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend an FYC event for their Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Hulu FYC Event, The Kardashians
(L-R) Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian arrive at an FYC event for their Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

