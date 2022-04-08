Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Match in Champagne Dresses at ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu Premiere

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson enjoyed a mother-daughter date at “The Kardashians” premiere last night in Los Angeles.

The two hit the red carpet ahead of the premiere of Khloe’s new Hulu reality series. She stars in the show alongside sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as their mother, Kris Jenner. The new show, which follows their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families.

Kris, Khloe, True and Kim at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere on April 7. CREDIT: Hulu/The Walt Disney Company via Image Press Agency / MEGA

To the event, Khloe wore a custom Valdrin Sahiti champagne silk gown with a corset top. The form-fitting dress featured mesh paneling in the bodice. Khloe added large earrings and black sunglasses for a fu touch to the look, and she wore her signature blond hair down in tight waves. Though her shoes were barely visible under her dress, Khloe appeared to wear open-toe heels in a nude color. Her 3-year-old daughter, True wore a silk dress in the same colorway as her mom’s dress. She added white high-top sneakers with lace detailing to her adorable look.

Kris, Ben Winston, Khloe, True and Kim at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere on April 7. CREDIT: Hulu/The Walt Disney Company via Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Khloe has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various towering heels and strappy sandal styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. She recently wore a pair of Leather Three Strap Sandals from Gisueppe Zanotti. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool and comfortable sneakers from the likes of Nike and Yeezy.

