Khloe Kardashian Pops in Pink Latex Dress & Pumps for TikTok’s Viral ‘Get Ready With Me’ Trend After Her Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian let out her inner Barbie in her latest TikTok video yesterday after celebrating her birthday on Monday.

The 38-year-old media personality posted a Get Ready With Me video. She posted her glam transformation in which she begins the video in a long white silk robe with different shaped black polka dots and pink clips in her hair. She then walks into her closet for an instantaneous outfit change. The star’s latter outfit featured a bodycon mini dress that cuts off at her thighs. The shiny PVC dress featured a rectangular scoop neck.

On her feet, Kardashian slipped into a pair of super pointy pink pumps. The blush toned shoes featured a closed toe and a thin heel that gave her some more height.

Related Alicia Keys Glitters in Bejeweled Illusion-Neckline Top & Pumps at Concert in Italy Vanessa Simmons Plays With Texture in Feathered Blazer & Pointy Pumps For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere Khloe Kardashian Takes 'Hot Ones' in Hot Pink Body Suit & Pink Chrome Heels With Sean Evans

Kardashian also accessorized with a pair of medium sized diamond stud earrings, thick silver chain bracelet and a thin chain necklace with a large heart shaped pendant.

This is not the first time Kardashian popped in pink. The “The Kardashians” star made an appearance on “Hot Ones” wearing another head to toe pink look. She paired a neon neon pink sleeveless bodysuit from Skims with a pair of metallic pants from her brand, Good American. Her top featured a high neck while the hot pink high-waisted leather pants featured a straight leg opening. The bodysuit retails for $58 and the pants can be purchased for $195. She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a few silver sparkly rings and stud earrings.

In terms of Kardashian’s typical shoe looks, she tends to favor high fashion brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. When she is going for a more casual athleisure look she tends to slip into sneaker and slide silhouettes from Nike and Adidas.

Check out this gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments over the years.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with pointy pink pumps.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump, $665.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Harlowe 3 Pump, $99.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump, $60.