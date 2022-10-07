Khloe Kardashian Gives ‘Catwoman’ Energy in Thigh-High Boots & Skims Catsuit

Khloe Kardashian went with another monochromatic look, this time channeling Catwoman’s energy.

The Good American founder posted to her Instagram on Friday with a series of photos. In her post, she wore a black Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit from Skims. The halter-neck piece featured an open back and a shiny, stretchy material. Kardashian added two large diamond rings to the outfit as well as stud earrings and wore her hair down in loose waves.

The “Kardashians” star added a pair of black thigh-high boots to complete the outfit. The pointed-toe pair featured crinkled uppers with pointed toes, complete with stiletto heels of at least 4 inches for a sleek edge. She wore a similar pair with another catsuit in August when she attended a Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty. That time, she went with a hot pink monochromatic outfit consisting of an oversized blazer, catsuit and over-the-knee boots.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various stilettos and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool slides and comfortable sneakers from Nike and Yeezy. Recently, she donned a pair of boots from YSL while in Paris for the city’s fashion week. The knee-high boots were covered in sparkly gems and featured a pointed toe and a stacked cone heel that reached over 3 inches in height.

