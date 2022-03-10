Khloe Kardashian Has a Starry Night in Sheer Mugler Graphic Dress & Slouch Boots for Haqq Twins Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian knows how to make an eye-catching statement. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star got spotted while leaving a restaurant in Los Angles on Wednesday to celebrate her friends the Haqq twins, Malika and Khadijah.

When it comes to the outfit, Kardashian wore a sheer star-print mesh dress by Mugler that had a black and blue color scheme. The ruched midi dress included a jewel neckline for a modern look.

Kardashian elected to keep her accessories simple, wearing a black leather handbag that featured two knots coordinated with diamond-encrusted earrings, black square sunglasses and a couple of rings accented with diamonds.

Khloe Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Khloe Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Related Julia Fox Makes an Edgy Statement in Backless Black Crop Top and Tall Boots Camila Cabello Gives a Rugged Twist to Her Retro-Inspired Purple Graphic Dress With Combat Boots Anne Hathaway Completes a Chic Top & Skirt Combo With Versatile Pointy Boots on a Shopping Trip

On the footwear front, she slipped on a pair of slick black knee-high leather slouch boots that had a height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed toe.

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s black slouchy boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “slouchy boot” trend reemerged in popularity recently. Celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross and Heidi Klum have embraced the silhouette recently. The shoes are characterized by extra layers of fabric draped along the upper, creating a drooped effect for a relaxed appearance.

Kardashian has a trendy and modern sartorial aesthetic. For example, she recently donned a Dior logo top with jeans and hidden heels for a Y2K-inspired ensemble while visiting Martha Stewart. She also wore a beige Skims set coordinated with Gucci thigh-high boots featuring the brand’s double “G” emblem on the shoes.

Kardashian has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She is the co-owner of a clothing line, Good American, that focuses on creating functional athleisure pieces, structured jeans in many different fits and other neutral separates that help create versatility. She has also starred in campaigns for the brand as well.

Flip through the gallery to see Kardashian’s best shoe moments.

Put on a pair of black boots for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: The Outnet

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parton Leather Knee Boots, $348.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Oriel 95 Black Nappa Leather Boots, $1,050.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Mandee 2 Boot, $80.