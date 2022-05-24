Khloe Kardashian Delivers Drama in ‘Queen of Hearts’ Dress Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Khloe Kardashian channeled romance and royalty in her latest Instagram post.

The 37-year-old posed in Portofino, Italy, wearing a super-glam Dolce and Gabbana gown. The look added an edgy twist to the dress worn by the “Alice in Wonderland” character, the Queen of Hearts. The gown played with the classic elements of medieval royal attire including a corset and crown. The bustier-style top featured two off-the-shoulder straps as well as an underwire around her bra and down the corset. The top also featured red heart detailing with the word love written diagonally across the heart.

The skirt was made of sheer mesh material. The black tulle draped down to her feet and was printed with red sparkly hearts. The bottom of the dress was decorated with larger opaque hearts that hid her footwear.

In proper royal fashion, the reality TV star polished off the look with a Dolce and Gabbana tiara, which was lined with yellow floral detailing. She also wore earrings with a heart-shaped stud and a drop cross pendant. She captioned one of her photos in the dress “The night before the big event” in reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis barker tied the knot at Portofino villa Lolivetta. Kourtney wore a D&G mini dress with a draping veil that laid across the altar floor and had an image of the Virgin Mary embroidered into it. This beautiful embroidery was a tribute to her husband, who has the same image tattooed at the top of his head.

She also wore sheer lace gloves and her oval-cut diamond engagement ring by Lorraine Schwartz and custom white pumps. The ensemble was intended to exude romance, as it was also inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, according to Vogue.

Barker wore a black double-breasted suit — also custom Dolce and Gabbana — with a classic white shirt, black bow tie, golden cross necklace and glossy black brogues.

