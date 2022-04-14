Khloe Kardashian Glows in Neutrals With Latex Mini Dress & Barely-There Sandals

Khloe Kardashian showcased a neutral look the same night of “The Kardashians” premiere.

The reality TV star posted to her Instagram on Wednesday with a few photos showing off a recent makeover ahead of her Hulu series’ debut. “Too tired to think of a caption,” she captioned a tan latex mini dress with spaghetti straps.

Kardashian kept the monochrome look going with her footwear. She added a pair of tan heeled sandals to the look that included delicate straps around the ankle and toe for support. Her stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches and featured a shiny golden touch to the shoes.

The entertainer seems to be favoring the neutral hue as of late. She attended the show’s red carpet premiere in a silk champagne-colored gown. The custom Valdrin Sahiti design featured a corset top as well as mesh paneling in the bodice.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suit as she favors various towering heels and strappy sandal styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. She recently wore a pair of triple-strap Harmony Sandals from Gisueppe Zanotti. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool and comfortable sneakers from the likes of Nike and Yeezy.

