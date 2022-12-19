Khloe Kardashian Showcases Sleek Style in Black Catsuit at Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah With North West & Penelope Disick

Khloe Kardashian showcased her sleek style in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur uploaded a carousel set of images posing alongside her two nieces Penelope Disick and North West. All three of the relatives served a monochromatic moment for the occasion.

Kardashian sat perched on a burgundy leather couch in a form-fitting black catsuit. The garment was complete with a high turtleneck, long sleeves and skintight leggings. To amp up her look, the Good American co-founder added velvet opera gloves.

She continued to accessorize with a diamond cross necklace and oversized silver hoop earrings. For glam, Kardashian went with sharp winged eyeliner and neutral matte pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

Khloe Kardashian strolls with Kris Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Other photos show that she completed her look with a set of pointy ankle boots. The silhouette had a sharp triangular toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick was dressed in all-white. The 10-year-old star wore a white short-sleeve shirt with coordinating pants. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

North West was also casually dressed for the outing. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West donned a short-sleeve black graphic T-shirt and leggings. The 9-year-old star styled her hair in two braided ponytails and accessorized her outfit with a silver chain choker necklace.

