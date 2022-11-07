Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life.

The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit.

Khloe wore Kris’ exact floral pantsuit. The coordinating silk set included an ankle-length robe, button-down shirt and matching trousers. All of the pieces were decorated with bright red flowers.

Related Kris Jenner Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Skirt & Stiletto Boots For Date Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble Elle Fanning Slips into Slingback Loafer Pumps with A Princess Gown for Miu Miu's Magnolia 'Twist' Fragrance Kathy Hilton Amps Up Floral Midi Dress With Christian Louboutin Pumps at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

To further elevate the moment, Khloe accessorized with oversized sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, a red Hermés Birkin bag and draped a white fur shawl on her shoulder. The television personality swapped her long blond tresses for Kris’ signature pixie and carried a martini in her hand.

When it came down to the shoes, Khloe completed her look with a sharp set of red pumps. The silhouette had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments.