Khloe Kardashian Masters Monochrome In Little Black Dress, Trench Coat & Thigh-High Boots With Kris Jenner

It was a family fashion affair as Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner headed out to celebrate the new Kylie x Kendall cosmetics line. The mother and daughter were spotted leaving Osteria Mozza Italian Restaurant in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night.

Kardashian served a monochromatic moment in a sleek all-black outfit. The Good American founder was a fashion force in a long leather trench coat, which she wore over a form-fitting black mini dress.

Khloe Kardashian leaves Osteria Mozza Italian Restaurant in Hollywood, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Keeping With the Kardashians” alum continued with an edgy aesthetic by accessorizing with black square frames, chunky silver hoop earrings and black leather gloves. She added a major standout detail: a zebra print handbag by Bottega Veneta. The statement bag had a thick silver chain, calfskin lining and snap closure. The chain pouch retails for $3,800.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Korey Gamble leave dinner together at Osteria Mozza Italian Restaurant in Hollywood, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA Kris Jenner followed in her daughter’s footsteps by also stepping out in an all-black outfit. The momager and matriarch was sharply suited in a blazer that was decorated with floral sequin detailing on each side. She teamed her jacket with a black tube top, trousers and pointy shoes.

Khloe Kardashian spotted out in Hollywood, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s thigh-high leather boots. CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, Kardashian rounded things out with black thigh-high boots. The silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and a smooth and slouchy finish.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

