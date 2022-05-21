Khloé Kardashian Takes to the Streets of Italy in Lace-Up Knee-High Boots & Cut-Out Mini Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloé Kardashian finds her pace in tan knee-high boots while in Italy on Saturday.

Kardashian wore a cut-out long sleeved minidress while hoping aboard a yacht. She accessorized with gold cuffs and dainty stacked cross necklaces, framing her face with some yellow-tinted shades. The social media star carried a tiny grey purse with her, and finished off the look with tan lace-up knee-high boots. The booties have a peep-toe detail that flatters the feet, the shoes lacing up all the way to the kneecaps.

Kylie Jenners, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kris Jenner on Dolce and Gabbana’s yacht. CREDIT: Mega

Kylie Jenner and her young daughter Stormi Webster took a walk around the fishing village of Portofino, Italy, as well. The entire Kardashian family arrived in the port to celebrate her older sister Kourtney Kardashian as she is expected to tie the knot for the second time with Travis Barker. Practically the whole Kardashian Jenner family trekked to Italy for the special day, piling onto a yacht to celebrate the big moment, including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and more. While the couple was legally married last month in Santa Barbara, Calif., the pair plan to have a more intimate ceremony in a rented-out castle to exchange their vows.

The day prior, the whole family went out for a celebration dinner.

