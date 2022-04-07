×
Khloe Kardashian Arrives for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in Ice Pick Heels & Tan Mini Dress for a Sleek Monochromatic Moment

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments
Khloe Kardashian glowed on her recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance.

The reality TV star served as a guest on the late-night talk show alongside her mother, Kris, and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kendall. The family talked about Kourtney’s recent nuptials to Travis Barker, their new Hulu series and Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson. While on the show, Khloe wore a tan mini dress. Her dress featured a strapless neckline and a bodycon style. She wore her blond hair down in undone waves and added a pair of black rectangle sunglasses as well.

khloe kardashian, tan dress, strappy sandals, jimmy kimmel live, la
Kardashian on her way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on April 6.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The “Kardashians” star added a simple but chic pair of heels to her look. She wore nude heeled sandals with delicate straps around the ankle and toe for support. Her stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches to Khloe’s height. The color and style of her heels streamlined her entire outfit while keeping the monochrome style going.

khloe kardashian, tan dress, strappy sandals, jimmy kimmel live, la
A closer look at Kardashian’s heels.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various towering heels and strappy sandal styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. She recently wore a pair of Leather Three Strap Sandals from Gisueppe Zanotti. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool and comfortable sneakers from the likes of Nike and Yeezy.

