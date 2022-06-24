Khloe Kardashian Takes ‘Hot Ones’ in Hot Pink Body Suit & Pink Chrome Heels With Chris Evans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian turned up the heat in her latest interview.

The reality tv star appeared on “Hot Ones,” the series where host Sean Evans interviews his guests as they eat hot wings, with the next wing covered in sauce or rub spicier than the one before. Kardashian, who cried thanks to the heat, talked about her family, reality TV show editing and how to flirt with her.

While on the show, Kardashian wore an outfit that would rival Barbie’s style. She paired a neon pink sleeveless bodysuit from Skims with a pair of metallic pants from her brand, Good American. Her top featured a high neck while the hot pink high-waisted leather pants featured a straight leg opening. The bodysuit retails for $58 and the pants can be purchased for $195. She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a few silver sparkly rings and stud earrings.

The social media influencer kept the bubblegum theme going with her heels. She wore a sleek pair of shiny pink pumps in her post. The pointed-toe style featured a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various stilettos and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool slides and comfortable sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

Check out this gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments over the years.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with pointy pink pumps.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump, $665.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Harlowe 3 Pump, $99.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump, $60.