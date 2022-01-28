Khloe Kardashian Puts Her Hands Behind the Wheel in Fierce Gucci Thigh-High Boots & Beige Skims Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian glammed up shape wear with dramatic boots in her latest post.

The media personality posted to her Instagram yesterday a series of photos with her hands behind the wheel. She captioned her post “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies” and included six photos. In the post, Kardashian supported her sister, Kim’s, shape-wear line by wearing a matching set from Skims. She wore a fitted beige long sleeve top with matching fitted leggings in the same colorway for her outing.

The Good American co-founder amped up her simplistic look with over-the-knee boots. She kept the neutral look going with beige and brown Gucci GG Lisa Over The Knee Boots, but the thigh-high rise added drama to the shape wear set. Her boots included a tie at the knee and a thick heel reaching a little over 3 inches in height. The iconic Gucci logo covered the boots from thigh to toe.

After founding her inclusive denim brand in 2016, the social media star has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes. Her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of boots, heels and more that run from size 4 to 14.

The reality television star typically goes for teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers and often can be seen in heels from none other than Christian Louboutin in addition to shoes from her own label. When going for a more dressed-down look, Kardashian frequently wears styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

See more of Kardashian’s best shoe moments over the years here.

